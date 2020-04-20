Britain's Got Talent singer Aaron Frith gives a Britney Spears hit a swing spin

Aaron Frith gave a Britney Spears classic a swing spin on Britain's Got Talent.

Aaron from Maidstone in Kent currently works in a garden centre but dreams of performing worldwide.

"I know nothing about plans, I just put the compost in the old girls' car," he told the judges at his audition.

For his performance, Aaron put a whole new spin on Britney Spears' 'Toxic' with a swinging rendition.

"My dad always played Frank Sinatra into the car and I've listened to it ever since," Aaron said about his inspiration.

After the audition, David Walliams said: "There is nothing not to like about you. You've a very winning personality, a super voice, there's a little bit of nerves but the most important thing is people really like you and I think you're going to go far."

Alesha Dixon added: "Your voice is like a smooth red wine. I like your vibe."

Amanda Holden agreed: "I loved it and there is so much potential in you and I think singing means a lot to you. You did a very good audition, well done."

And Simon Cowell commented: "You've got the work ethic, you've got the likeability factor, you could do well."

With four yeses, Aaron made it through to the next round.

You can watch Aaron's full performance in the video above.

You can see more from this year's Britain’s Got Talent with the new Unseen spin-off available online via the ITV Hub.

New episodes of Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen are added weekly straight after the main show airs on Saturday nights on ITV.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 live shows will air later this year.