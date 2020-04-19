Britain's Got Talent contestant Beth Porch is set for a Top 10 debut on the charts.

She released her original song You Taught Me What Love Is last night after auditioning for the judges in the latest episode.

The 25-year-old paediatric nurse told the judges how she regularly plays for the children she looks after at the hospital where she works.

Beth went on to share an original song called You Taught Me What Love Is, saying: "The song I've written today is what I've learned about my patients and their families, that's what inspired this song."

Her Britain’s Got Talent audition performance was released after the show aired with profits split equally between NHS Charities Together and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

A Top 10 debut could be on the cards for Beth with her song currently the second highest new entry of the week at Number 4 according to the Official Charts Company.

You can download or stream the track here.

Meanwhile Beth is being backed to win this year’s Britain’s Got Talent after she left the judges and the entire audience in tears when she sang her original song You Taught Me What Love Is.

Golden Buzzer act Sign Along With Us which sang and used sign language to perform 'This Is Me' from the musical The Greatest Showman, have been eased out to 7/2 from the 9/4 favourites.

Another Golden Buzzer act that is attracting support is Jon Courtenay. The 46-year old comedy singer from Manchester who performed an original song about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent is 14/1 from 20/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Frontline Nurse Beth Porch captured the hearts of everyone that watched Britain’s Got Talent with her odds tumbling into 8/13 from 10/11.

"Jon Courtenay received a standing ovation from the judges and the crowd with his odds now 14/1, backed in from 20/1."

Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

The live shows will air later this year.