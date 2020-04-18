Britain's Got Talent's Beth Porch releases song You Taught Me What Love Is for charity

Britain's Got Talent star Beth Porch has released her original song You Taught Me What Love Is for charity.

The 25-year-old paediatric nurse stunned the judges in this weekend's episode as she performed in the latest auditions.

Beth told the judges how she regularly plays for the children she looks after at the hospital where she works.

Beth went on to share an original song called You Taught Me What Love Is, saying: "The song I've written today is what I've learned about my patients and their families, that's what inspired this song."

Her Britain’s Got Talent audition performance has now been released as a single with profits going to charity.

You can download or stream the track here.

All profits of Simco Limited (trading as Syco Entertainment) and FremantleMedia Limited (trading as Thames) from downloads of the single and audio streams will be split equally between NHS Charities Together (registered charity no.1186569) and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (registered charity no.1160024).

This donation will include at least 50p for each download sold in the UK shared equally between the charities.

Following the performance on Saturday's show, Alesha Dixon said: "I just want to say thank you so much. What you do puts everything into perspective.

"I was just thinking about my own children, I was choked up the whole time. It was so beautiful. I think you're really, really special."

Simon Cowell said: "Absolutely beautiful song. The lyric is so poignant, you're a great singer, a great songwriter, a great person so well done."

With four yeses, Beth sailed through to the next round of the competition.

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV.