Shalom Chorale brought the gospel groove to Britain's Got Talent 2020 tonight.

Britain’s Got Talent returned to ITV this evening for round two of the auditions.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Simon Cowell were all back on the panel while Ant and Dec were once again watching on from the sidelines.

One of the acts hoping to impress this evening was Shalom Chorale, a gospel choir made up of 22 members aged between 17 and 40 from across the UK.

They performed their own rendition of Stormzy’s ‘Blinded by your grace’ and you can watch their performance below...

The group got four yeses from the judges to make it through to the next stage.

As always, acts needed three or more yeses to get through although there's also the golden buzzer which will see five acts sent straight through to the live shows.

David Walliams has already used his button but that still leaves four automatic places in the semi-finals up for grabs for the very best contestants.

Other acts on this evening's episode included dance group The Mini Beez, risk taker James Stott, mini magician Aidan McCann, impressionist Clare Harrison McCartney and unicylcist Wesley Williams.

Also going before the judges are singer-songwriters Jon Courtenay and Beth Porch who both hope their original songs will win over the panel.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is back Saturday night at 8PM on ITV with Unseen straight after on the ITV Hub.