A nurse reduced the Britain's Got Talent judges to tears this weekend with a song about her time working in a children's hospital

Beth Porch is a 25-year-old singer living in London.

Currently a paediatric nurse, she regularly plays for the children she looks after at the hospital where she works.

Beth performed an original song inspired by her work, saying: "It's a difficult job and processing a lot of things that happen on the ward I right songs.

"The song I've written today is what I've learned about my patients and their families, that's what inspired this song."

Watch Beth perform her song You Taught Me What Love Is below...

Following the performance, Alesha Dixon said: "I just want to say thank you so much. What you do puts everything into perspective.

"I was just thinking about my own children, I was choked up the whole time. It was so beautiful. I think you're really, really special."

David Walliams added: "We say on this show you've got two minutes to change your life and I think you've just changed your life but also touched all of our lives with that song."

Amanda Holden commented: "You have such a difficult job. I don't know where you find the strength.

"I totally admire you for doing that selflessly but to also have this kind of talent is god given, so you literally are an angel in every way."

Finally, Simon Cowell said: "Absolutely beautiful song. The lyric is so poignant, you're a great singer, a great songwriter, a great person so well done."

With four yeses, Beth sailed through to the next round of the competition.

Meanwhile, you can download or stream Beth's song online here with money from downloads and streams being split equally between NHS Charities Together and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues Saturday nights with its audition stages.

The live shows will take place later this year.

Other acts on this weekend's show included dance group The Mini Beez, mini magician Aidan McCann, choir Shalom Chorale and daredevil motorcyclist Jack Price.

They're all competing for a £250,00 cash prize plus a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.