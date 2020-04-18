A mini magician, a 22ft unicycle and a comedy pianist were among the auditions on the second episode of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are once again back on the hunt across the UK for the best talent they can find.

Tonight's (April 18) episode was packed with more hilarious, jaw-dropping and thoroughly entertaining performances.

Airing Saturdays on ITV, Britain's Got Talent hopefuls are going head to head for a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Jack Price

22-year-old motorcyclist Jack Price from Huddersfield opened the episode with a series of tricks on his motorbike. He then got David Walliams up on stage for the climax of his act, telling the comedian: "Whatever happens, stay still." Jack then invited David to lay down on the stage before jumping over the judge on his bike. Jack left David unharmed and got four yeses for his risky audition.

James Stott

Magic Marine James Stott is a 35-year-old ex Marine from Yorkshire. He performed a shock trick featuring an explosive twist with the help of Simon Cowell. With James getting four yeses, Simon said: "That really was dangerous but being a part of it it could have gone horribly wrong but your showmanship is incredible."

Shalom Chorale

Shalom Chorale are a gospel choir aged between 17 and 40 from across the UK. They performed their own rendition of Stormzy’s 'Blinded By Your Grace' to get four yeses from the judges. "That was brilliant! It was totally joyous, it was incredible!" exclaimed David.

Jon Courtenay

Jon Courtenay is a 46-year-old comedy singer from Manchester who performed an original song about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and his family whilst playing the piano. The audition got a standing ovation from the panel and audience and just as the judges prepared to give Jon a yes, Ant and Dec took the decision out of their hands by awarding him their golden buzzer. "You deserve it," Ant said.

Mini Beez

Street dancing troop Mini Beez from Manchester had the judges won over with their sassy attitude before even auditioning. The group went on to perform a dance routine to a medley of hip hop songs that got them four yeses from the judges.

Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann is 10-year-old magician from Ireland who performed a series of close up magic tricks using one of Alesha Dixon's rings. Simon told the mini magician: "You're very likelable, you have a huge talent, I think you could do very well in his competition this year."

Clare Harrison McCartney

Clare Harrison McCartney is a 46-year-old comedian and actor from Essex. She performed a series of impressions including Chloe Sims, Jane McDonald, Janet Street-Porter and even Britain's Got Talent's own Ant McPartlin. Unfortunately the routine didn't quite impress the judges and it was a no for Clare.

Beth Porch

25-year-old Beth Porch, who currently works as a paediatric nurse, took to the stage to perform an original song inspired by her work. Getting four yeses, Beth was told by Simon: "Absolutely beautiful song. The lyric is so poignant, you're a great singer, a great songwriter, a great person so well done."

Wesley Williams

Closing this week's auditions was Wesley Williams, a 22-year-old unicyclist from Florida. He showcassed a number of tricks while riding ever bigger unicycles, ultimately riding a giant 22 ft unicycle around the stage. His daredevil act earned him four yeses from the judges.

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8PM on ITV.

After each episode, brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made available online exclusively via the ITV Hub.