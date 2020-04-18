Ant and Dec handed out their golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2020 this weekend.

The Geordie duo hit the button for 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay.

Joined by his wife and two sons in the audience, Jon performed an original song on his piano all about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and his family.

The performance got a standing ovation from the judges and audience as Jon was joined by his sons on the stage.

Amanda Holden reacted: "You made me fall to bits, I just saw a man who made all his dreams come true."

"You made the whole audience fall in love with you," added David Walliams.

"It had everything and you had us moved to tears. This show is perfect for you and now I want to see you go as far as you can in this competition," said Alesha Dixon.

And Simon Cowell said: "It was just a wonderful audition. You're somebody who needs a break, you'll get a huge reaction from this I promise you."

As the judges prepared to give Jon a yes, Ant and Dec took the decision out of their hands by awarding him their golden buzzer.

"You deserve it," Ant encouraged.

With the golden buzzer, Jon Courtenay goes straight through to the live shows later this year.

He joines last week's first golden buzzer act, chosen by David Walliams.

David was first to hit the button in the opening episode, giving it to choir Sign Along With Us. The group are a signing choir from Manchester made up of 37 children and 28 adults, aged 4-58.

The group performed an all singing and and signing cover of The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is Me’ on the first episode of the new series.

David hit his golden buzzer and said: "Every one of you gave everything to this performance. An amazing positive message to put out there."

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

This series' live shows will follow later in the year.