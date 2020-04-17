A daredevil stuntman shocks the Britain's Got Talent 2020 judges in this weekend's auditions.

Jack Price brings his wheels to the BGT stage and gives David Walliams the shock of his life.

Advertisements

"Whatever happens, stay still," Jack tells David after getting him up on stage while Alesha Dixon begged: "Please don't hurt our David!"

Will Jack's motorcycle mayhem get the Judges’ motors revving?

You can watch a first look at Jack's audition below and see how it goes in full when Britain’s Got Talent returns Saturday night at 8pm on ITV and STV.

Speaking ahead of the series about the daring audition, David said: "It was quite scary because I had never seen that guy before. I mean, I’m assuming he’s good at what he does!

"I was told that I had to remain completely still so I couldn’t really see what was going on because all I could do is just stare up at the ceiling," said David.

He revealed: "It was quite scary because I didn’t really know what he was doing but I just put my trust in the show that I wasn’t going to get hurt. I mean I just guessed that if the producers were up for it then there was a good chance he wasn’t going to hurt me.

"But I think those moments are good because it’s fun when one of us gets on the stage because it’s intense. I guess it was pleasurable for Simon to see me in danger!"

Meanwhile, hosts Ant and Dec shared: "He was great! And it’s nice to have a bit of danger, it makes it even better when one of the judges are involved!

"And they’re scared! It’s always that slight concern something could go wrong!"

Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions continue Saturday nights on ITV.

The live shows will air later this year.