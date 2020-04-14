A singing dog performed for the Britain's Got Talent judges at the weekend.

In an audition from new spin-off show Britain's Got Talent: Unseen, Aaron and his dog Buddy went before the panel.

Aaron explained: "Me and Buddy have developed a real bond and he is now my best friend, after my wife.

"I was playing the guitar when he was 12 weeks old and he started to sing."

"Are you serious?!" reacted Simon Cowell, "I cannot wait for this."

Amanda Holden added: "This is Simon's dream."

Buddy and Aaron then performed to mixed reviews from the panel.

"I absolutely loved that. He was very animated and I could see he was trying to enunciate the words," Amanda said.

David Walliams commented: "I think singing is a big word. He made some noises as you played the guitar... I couldn't make out the individual lyrics. The two of you are adorable so thank you so much for bringing Buddy along today, we've fallen in love with him."

Simon complained: "I actually thought the dog was going to sing in English but he just barked the whole way through the song, I'm disappointed."

However Buddy and Aaron still got four yeses through to the next round, with Alesha Dixon saying: "How do we say no to that little face."

Also on Britain's Got Talent: Unseen this week, David J Watson returned for his eleventh attempt at victory.

New for 2020, Britain's Got Talent: Unseen is the new spin-off show for BGT.

Featuring more auditions and behind the scenes clips, episodes will be made available on the ITV Hub each week after the main show airs.