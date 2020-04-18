Britain's Got Talent 2020 spoilers! Meet tonight's contestants

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 continues tonight on ITV and here’s a first look at the latest contestants.

Tonight sees the second episode from 8PM with ten acts hoping for at least three yeses from the judges.

Or even that elusive golden buzzer which would see them straight into the live shows.

So who are the next batch of hopefuls? Meet the potentially talented, wacky and wonderful lot below…

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent acts

Jack Price

Jack Price is a 22-year-old motorcyclist from Huddersfield. He performs a series of tricks on his motorbike before inviting one of the judges up on stage for the final part of his act, with David Walliams stepping up. "Whatever happens, stay still," warns Jack.

James Stott

James Stott is a 35-year-old Ex Marine from Yorkshire. He shocks the panel by performing a risky and dangerous magic trick with the help of one of the judges.

Shalom Chorale

Shalom Chorale are a gospel choir made up of 22 members aged between 17 and 40 from across the UK. They perform their own rendition of Stormzy’s ‘Blinded by your grace’.

Jon Courtenay

Jon Courtenay is a 46-year-old comedy singer from Manchester. He performs an original song for the judges on the piano about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent.

Mini Beez

Mini Beez are a street dancing troop from Manchester aged between 5-8. The "very sassy" group perform to a medley of hip hop songs, saying they want to win to be millionaires.

Aidan McCann

Aidan McCann is a 10-year-old magician from Ireland. Aidan performs a series of close up magic trick using the help of the judges.

Clare Harrison McCartney

Clare Harrison McCartney is a 46-year-old comedian from Essex who performs a series of impressions for the judges at her audition.

Beth Porch

Beth Porch is a 25-year-old paediatric nurse and singer from London. She performs an original song inspired by her work at a children's hospital.

Wesley Williams

Wesley Williams is a 22-year-old unicyclist from Florida. He completes a number of tricks while riding increasingly bigger unicycles, ultimately attempting to ride a 22 ft unicycle.

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 airs at 8PM tonight on ITV with the second auditions.

Straight after you can watch brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen exclusively online via the ITV Hub.