RATINGS! Britain's Got Talent 2020 launches with 9 million viewers

Almost nine million viewers tuned in to the launch of Britain's Got Talent 2020 on Saturday night.

The opening round of auditions averaged 8.6 million viewers on ITV, well up on last year's opening episode.

A peak audience of just under 10 million people watched the first episode of the new series as hosts Ant and Dec returned with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

The big viewing figures make BGT the second most watched show of the year so far outside of news programming, beaten only by Ant and Dec's other show Saturday Night Takeaway.

As always, Britain's Got Talent returned with even more amazing, surprising and jaw-dropping acts, all vying to impress the judges and secure their place in the live semi-finals, which will be taking place later in the year.

The opening episode saw a host of variety, including dance acts hip hop crew Nu Crew, aged 5-10 from Glasgow, 10-year-old Yakub who performed a routine inspired by The Lion King, and X1X Crew who are from India.

Other acts hoping for yeses from the judges are Diana Vedyashinka who appears with five dachshunds and father and son magic duo James and Dylan Piper.

Meanwhile singing and signing choir Sign Along With Us got the first golden buzzer of the series as David Walliams sent them straight through to the live shows after a performance of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Auditions continue next Saturday night on ITV as more acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.