David J Watson returns for eleventh Britain's Got Talent audition

David J Watson returned for his eleventh attempt at victory on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday.

With the ITV talent contest now in its fourteenth series, the show's unluckiest contestant ever made another attempt to impress the judges at the weekend.

His audition in front of the panel appeared in Britain's Got Talent's new Unseen spin-off show, available to watch online via ITV Hub here.

"I really love the show and I'm going to do my best," David said to Ant and Dec before stepping out on stage.

He presented a new audition called 'Magic Rainbow' promising confidence, enthusiasm and enjoyment.

David's unique audition saw him place a number of coloured balloons into a bag before pulling them out all joined together.

Giving David a yes, David Walliams said after the performance: "This is your best year ever."

Alesha Dixon also gave a yes and added: "I do genuinely look forward to seeing you each year and I agree with David, I think this is your best audition yet. You melt my heart."

Amanda Holden felt similar and gave David a yes to see him through to the next round.

However Simon Cowell said no and complained: "It was arguably one of the worst you've done."

Following the successful audition, David told Ant and Dec he was "over the moon".

New for 2020, Britain's Got Talent: Unseen is the new spin-off show for BGT.

Featuring more auditions and behind the scenes clips, episodes will be made available on the ITV Hub each week after the main show airs.