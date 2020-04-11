X1X Crew defied gravity in tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions.

The X1X Crew are a dance troop who are aged 14-28 all the way from India.

Having rehearsed for 10-12 hours a day, they told the judges they hoped to win the series to help pay for their children to attend college.

The group performed a fast-paced exciting routine mixing hip hop and jhama, and incorporating acrobatic elements

You can watch their audition in the video below...

Following the performance, the judges gave X1X Crew four yeses.

Simon Cowell said: "I have to say that was exceptional. Brilliant!"

Alesha Dixon praised: "I loved every aspect of that, your energy is insane, I loved it."

David Walliams described it as "Edge of your seat stuff" while Amanda Holden compared the group to Diversity.

She said: "We hate having to refer back to Diversity because we sound like a broken record but for me, still, I can’t name any other dance crews who were as good or as imaginative as them, they’re the ones that have stood out and they’ve always stood out, and they’re the ones we’ve always measured everything else by.

"But these dancers I think I will remember for a long time, I honestly think they can compete with Diversity."

Other acts from tonight's opening episode of BGT auditions included 10-year-old dancer Yakub who performed a routine inspired by The Lion King and Diana Vedyashinka who appeared with five dachshunds.

We also met choir Sign Along With Us, contortionist Papi Flex and comedian Steve Royle as try outs for the new series got underway.

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 auditions air Saturday nights on ITV.

The live shows for the series will follow later in the year.