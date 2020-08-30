Here's a recap of the Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer acts of 2020 in the semi-finals.

There are once again a total of five golden buzzer acts on BGT 2020 with the contestants going straight through to the next stage.

In the auditions, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell and Ant and Dec each picked an act for the semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know them...

David Walliams

David was first to hit his golden buzzer, giving it to choir Sign Along With Us. The group are a signing choir from Manchester made up of 37 children and 28 adults, aged 4-58.

The group performed an all singing and and signing cover of The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is Me’ on the first episode of the new series.

David hit his golden buzzer and said: "Every one of you gave everything to this performance. An amazing positive message to put out there."

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec hit the button for 46-year-old comedy singer Jon Courtenay. Joined by his wife and two sons in the audience, Jon performed an original song on his piano all about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and his family.

The performance got a standing ovation from the judges and audience as Jon was joined by his sons on the stage.

As the judges prepared to give Jon a yes, Ant and Dec took the decision out of their hands by awarding him their golden buzzer.

"You deserve it," Ant encouraged.

Simon Cowell

Simon handed out his golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2020 to 12-year-old singer Fayth Ifil from Swindon.

Fayth started singing when she was eight years old with her grandparents and has since appeared in the West End in shows.

For her audition, Fayth belted out an epic cover of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary which left the judges and audience on their feet.

Simon Cowell said: "I love your personality. You talked about the support you've had from your mum and dad. Then you see the support you've had from 3,000 people and just to give you a little bit more support, I'm going to give you the golden buzzer."

Amanda Holden

Amanda handed out her golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent 2020 to singing mother and daughter duo Honey, 14, and Sammy, 43 from Essex.

For their audition, Honey and Sammy originally performed She Used To Be Mine before Simon Cowell stopped their performance. Encouraging them to sing a different track, the pair returned to perform Freya Ridings' Lost Without You.

Amanda said: "Every single lyric just seemed so poignant to your story it was just the most wonderful thing to witness."

Alesha Dixon

Alesha gave her golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent to 34 year old comedian Nabil Abdulrashid from Croydon who performed stand up comedy for the judges.

Ahead of his audition, Nabil shared: "I've worked so hard and I've had a lot of ups and downs and there have been times I have almost given up. I just want to get a break, it would mean a lot if this day went well."

After the performance, Alesha immediately hit the gold buzzer. She said: "That was so good, that was amazing on so many levels. It just felt right [to hit the golden buzzer], congratulations.

"I didn't do that, you did that! You're edgy, you're charismatic. I just loved it. I absolutely loved it. It was fantastic. You are a breath of fresh air."

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs on ITV.

The sei-finals will air later this year.