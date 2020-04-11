Dance group Nu Crew were one of the first acts appearing in this year's Britain's Got Talent auditions.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent started Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges and their infamous buzzers, while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were back on the panel to preside over the best talent Britain has to offer.

One of the acts hoping to impress the four piece were Nu Crew, a hip hop dance troop, aged 5-10 from Glasgow.

Going before the judges tonight, they performed an energetic routine to a mash up of nursery rhymes and commercial music.

They got four yeses for the performance, seeing them into the next round.

You can watch their audition in full above.

Other acts appearing in the first auditions were St Anne’s Gospel Choir, a choir aged 11-35 from London made up of 81 girls who performed Emeli Sandé’s ‘Shine’.

We also met 10-year-old dancer Yakub who performed a routine inspired by The Lion King and Diana Vedyashinka who took to the stage with five dachshunds and father and son magic duo James and Dylan Piper.

Meanwhile, contortionist Papi Flex freaked out the judges and comedian Steve Royle attempted to get them laughing.

As always, acts are competing for the £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online in full via the ITV Hub.