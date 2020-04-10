Britain's Got Talent celebrates the best of British in first look at new series

Britain's Got Talent celebrates the best of British as the brand new series begins.

This weekend sees the return of Britain's Got Talent to ITV starting Saturday night, April 11, at 8PM.

Now in its 14th series, the unstoppable multi-award-winning talent extravaganza is back with even more amazing, surprising and jaw-dropping acts, all vying to impress the judges and secure their place in the live semi-finals, which will be taking place later in the year.

The award-winning presenting duo Ant and Dec return to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges and their infamous buzzers, while Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams return to the panel to preside over the best talent Britain has to offer.

Ahead of the opening episode on TV, you can watch the show's judges and hosts celebrate the best of British in a first look clip below...

Among the eye-popping talent this year are a dog act like no other, a motorcyclist who left one of our judges yelping in fear and a magician who had our audience gasping.

Expect the unexpected as the acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the massive £250,000 prize and perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance in London.

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

But who will follow in the footsteps of last year’s victor Colin Thackery and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2020?

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV at 8PM from April 10.