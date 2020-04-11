A singing and signing choir have got the first golden buzzer of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

The group called Sign Along With Us have made the live shows after performing for the judges in the opening auditions.

Sign Along With Us are a signing choir from Manchester made up of of 37 children and 28 adults, aged 4-58.

The group performed an all singing and and signing cover of The Greatest Showman’s ‘This is Me’ on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

The audition left the judges in tears and saw David hitting the golden buzzer.

You can watch the group's audition in the video above.

Amanda Holden said after the performance: "That song is such an anthem for people and I just found it really, really moving.

"I genuinely can't find the words," said Alesha Dixon before an audience member shouted out "Awesome!"

Simon Cowell praised: "You define what this show should be about. This is an audition I will never, ever forget."

David then said: "Every one of you gave everything to this performance. An amazing positive message to put out there."

"All I can say is..." he added before hitting the golden buzzer.

With the golden buzzer, Sign Along with Us go straight through to the live shows later this year.

Meanwhile other acts getting yeses from the judges this evening and making it through to callbacks were St Anne’s Gospel Choir, a choir aged 11-35 from London made up of 81 girls who performed Emeli Sandé’s ‘Shine’.

We also met hit dance acts including hip hop crew Nu Crew, aged 5-10 from Glasgow, 10-year-old Yakub who performed a routine inspired by The Lion King, and X1X Crew who are from India.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV.

This series' live shows will follow later in the year.