Britain's Got Talent 2020 start date, judges and first look at this year's acts

Britain's Got Talent 2020 is on its way but when does it start? Who are the judges and what can we expect?

What will be series 14 of Britain's Got Talent will air on TV this month.

As the Britain's Got Talent 2020 start date nears, here's all you need to know...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 start date

ITV has confirmed the series will be back in April, with the exact BGT 2020 air date on Saturday, April 11.

Britain's Got Talent's first episode will start on TV at 8PM running until 9:30PM.

Alongside the main show, brand new spin-off show Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will premiere exclusively on the ITV Hub after each episode.

Meanwhile, the live shows will air later this year.

Britain's Got Talent spoilers

Auditions for Britain's Got Talent 2020 took place across the country earlier this year with all sorts of acts going before the panel in the hope of getting a yes.

Acts need three or more yeses to make the callbacks while the golden buzzer will once more give five acts a pass straight through to the live shows.

A first look trailer below showcases some of the first acts we can expect to see.

They include the usual singer and dancers alongside daredevils, magicians and ventriloquists.

You can watch a first look at the acts on Britain's Got Talent 2020 below...

Britain's Got Talent 2020 judges and hosts

The Britain's Got Talent judges for 2020 remain the same with Simon Cowell back alongside Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon for the 134h series.

The line up of judges are unchanged for an eighth year having proved a hit since first coming together in 2012.

Ant and Dec will also return as hosts, watching on from the sidelines.

However Stephen Mulhern and ITV2 spin-off show Britain's Got More Talent have been dropped for this year.

Who won Britain's Got Talent last year?

It was 89-year-old singer Colin Thackery who won Britain's Got Talent last series.

He joins a long line of acts who have made it huge thanks to the show: BGT’s 10th winner Lance Corporal Richard Jones, the first magician to ever win the show in 2016, has been touring the country on his sold-out UK Tour Power of Imagination.

There's also the likes of Susan Boyle, who has sold more than 23 million records worldwide and Diversity, who have sold-out six nationwide tours and just completed their new UK tour.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 airs on ITV.