Stephen Mulhern has spoken out after Britain's Got Talent's spin-off show was axed.

It was revealed earlier this year that Britain's Got More Talent wouldn't be returning for 2020.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, the ITV2 series had aired alongside the main show for over a decade.

Sources say that the decision was made to focus more on online and social media content.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Stephen said he felt the decision was a "shame" and left a "massive gap" in the show.

He told the tabloid: "It’s a shame and when it was decided they weren’t going to do the ITV2 version I think the consensus among the boys and judges was this is a ­massive gap.

“We did it from day one, when there were only three judges. Do I think it’s a shame? I do. We got away with a lot of stuff.”

Stephen, who returns with a new series of In For A Penny on ITV on Saturday nights, said: “It is very ­similar in style to what we did on BGMT. But on that you did it with the judges and the nuggets we got were phenomenal.

“Do I miss BGMT? The answer is yes. But that’s life.”

Britain's Got Talent returns in 2020 for what will be its fourteenth series starting this month.

The show is currently hosted by Ant and Dec with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.

Accompanying the main show on ITV, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen will be made exclusively for the ITV Hub.

Eight episodes will air, made available weekly to watch online via the ITV Hub straight after the main show airs on ITV.

Meanwhile, although auditions will air as normal, this year's live shows have been postponed.

In a statement, ITV said: "The Britain's Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

An exact date for the live shows - which usually would air in May - has yet to be revealed.

Alongside BGT, the live shows for The Voice UK have also been postponed while the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled completely.