Britain's Got Talent 2020 start date confirmed - watch first trailer

Britain's Got Talent is back on TV for 2020 - here's when it starts and your very first look.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will all return to the judges' desk for the 14th series.

And Ant and Dec will be back as hosts for the auditions, which it's been confirmed will begin on TV on Saturday, April 11.

The first round of auditions will air at 8PM on ITV running for 90 minutes.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below...

While Britain's Got Talent's auditions will air as normal, this year's live shows have been postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, ITV said: "The Britain's Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

"We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

It follows a number of TV shows and series making sweeping changes to their filming schedules.

The Voice UK has postponed its live shows to later on in the year while the BBC has halted production on its shows EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors.

Meanwhile, BGT spin-off show Britain's Got More Talent will not be returning for 2020.

The ITV2 series has aired alongside the main show for 12 years, hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Sources say that show bosses are instead wanting to focus on the main show and social media content.

"Stephen is a much-loved member of the BGT family and everyone loved him on the show," an insider explained to The Sun newspaper previously. “He is still incredibly busy, with lots of exciting projects for ITV. Behind the scenes, executives decided it was the right time to move on.

“It will be sad to bring the curtain down on it after so many years of laughs.

"But it is important to move with the times, and the reality is younger audiences who once watched it now consume a lot more of their content online."