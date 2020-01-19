Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions have kicked off - and already a golden buzzer has been given out.

Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams are all back on the judging panel for what is the show's fourteenth series.

Also returning are hosts Ant and Dec who will be back watching on from the sidelines.

Try outs started this week at the London Palladium with David sharing some backstage snaps on his Twitter page.

"Back at work. ⁦@BGT" he posted alongside a photo of himself with Ant and Dec, Amanda and Alesha before Simon's arrival.

Meanwhile, in a video on the official BGT social media accounts, Ant and Dec revealed that a golden buzzer had already been given out.

"Day one of auditions here at BGT 2020. And we've already had our first golden buzzer on day one, session one. And it's good," they said.⁩

Added the official @BGT Twitter account: "London always knows how to give a warm #BGT welcome to our Judges and @AntandDec 💖 Let's get these Auditions started."

To be in the audience for the auditions, you can get completely free Britain's Got Talent audience tickets online right now for filming in London and Manchester.

Applications for Britain's Got Talent 2020 are currently still open if you want to perform for the judges.

As always, Britain's Got Talent auditions are open to any performer of any age, with any talent - all you need is a skill and star quality which you think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.

Currently the deadline for online applications is by the closing date on 9 February 2019 at 23:59 GMT.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 will start on TV later this year.

The series typically begins in April, airing Saturday nights through the Spring.