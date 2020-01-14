Alesha Dixon signs new '£1 million' Britain's Got Talent deal

Alesha Dixon has signed a new deal for Britain' Got Talent worth a reported £1 million.

Alesha will return alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams in 2020.

Fresh from her new role on America's Got Talent: The Champions in the states, Alesha has signed a new contract for Got Talent here in the UK.

According to The Sun newspaper, the one-year deal is worth around £1 million.

A source told the tabloid: “Simon Cowell adores Alesha and said he’d pay whatever she wanted to keep her on board.

“The deal is £900,000 but includes a budget for travel, expenses and hair and make-up, which bumps it into six figures.”

It follows claims that Amanda Holden had recently signed a new contract, also reported to be worth £1 million a series.

Amanda, who has been a judge on the show since the very first episode, is said to have agreed a three-year contract securing her place on the panel for the foreseeable future.

A source said: "The show wouldn’t be the same without Simon and Amanda.

“The judges’ chemistry plus her incredible outfits and down-to-earth humour have been a hit since the very start.

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec recently closed a supposed £40 million deal with ITV that will also see them stay as hosts of BGT, together with shows including I'm A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent will launch on TV later in the Spring, typically starting in mid-April.

Before then, auditions will film in January and February at the London Palladium and The Lowry in Manchester.

