Ant and Dec may get £40 MILLION to renew ITV deal

Ant and Dec could end up getting as much as £40 MILLION to sign a new deal with ITV.

The Geordie duo, who front shows including I'm A Celebrity and Britain's Got Talent, are currently contracted with the channel until the end of the year.

According to The Sun newspaper, a new deal could see them pocket £40 million over three years.

It would see the pair continuing to host I'm A Celeb, BGT and Saturday Night Takeaway as well as developing new shows for the channel.

"With their current golden handcuffs deal up for renewal, other broadcasters have been sniffing around — most notably Amazon who still have a lot of cash to splash," a source claimed.

They continued: “There was talk of them getting their own series on the streaming giant. ITV are desperate to prevent this and have come in with a new, big, big money, three-year deal."

The insider claimed that the new deal could even see the duo ultimately make as much as £50 million having stayed loyal to ITV for almost 25 years.

For now, the pair will be next back on TV in the new year with Saturday Night Takeaway which returns after a year off.

A source teased previously: “Show bosses are planning lots of new and exciting features for the 2020 series alongside the return of viewer favourites."

Alongside Ant and Dec, Stephen Mulhern will return as a guest host but it was revealed earlier in 2019 that Scarlett Moffatt would no longer be a part of the hosting team.

A spokesperson for ITV told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Scarlett Moffatt won’t feature as a contributor in the 2020 series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

"We thank Scarlett for all of her hard work on the show and will announce details of the new series nearer transmission”