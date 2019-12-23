Season 2 of America's Got Talent: The Champions - here's all you need to know.
From the full list of contestants and acts to the judges and hosts, here's your full guide to America's Got Talent: The Champions 2020.
America's Got Talent: The Champions first aired on TV in the States - and on Netflix here in the UK - earlier in 2019.
The special season featured acts from Got Talent series across the world, competing together to be crowned the ultimate champion.
Now a second season is on its way...
America's Got Talent: The Champions air date and judges
America's Got Talent: The Champions will premiere on on January 6, 2020.
There will be a shake up to the judges with Britain's Got Talent's own Alesha Dixon joining in place of Mel B.
She'll join returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel together with host Terry Crews.
America's Got Talent: The Champions contestants
40 contestants will appear on America's Got Talent: The Champions season 2, competing in a series of heats in a bid to get to the final.
Ahead of the start date, here's a full list of the acts on America's Got Talent All Stars in 2020 below...
Alexa Lauenburger - Dog Act
Angelina Jordan - Singer
Bars and Melody - Singing duo
Ben Blaque - Crossbow performer
Ben Hart - Magician
Boogie Storm - Stormtrooper Dance Group
Brian King Joseph - Violinist
Christian Stoinev & Percy - Hand Balancer/Dog Act
Collabro - Musical Theatre Group
Connie Talbot - Singer
Dan Naturman - Comedian
Dania Diaz - Magician
Duo Destiny - Hand-To-Hand Acrobatic Duo
Duo Transcend - Trapeze/rollerskating Duo
Eddie Williams - Strongman/Singer
Emil Rengle - Dancer
Freckled Sky Projection/Dance group
Hans - Singer/Dancer/Musician
Jack Vidgen - Singer
JJ Pantano - Comedian
Junior Creative Dance - Shadow Dance Group
Luke Islam - Singer
Marc Spelmann aka X - Magician and Mentalist
Marcelito Pomoy - Singer
Michael Grimm - Singer
Mike Yung - Singer
Miki Dark - Danger act
Moses Concas - Harmonicist
Oz Pearlman - Mentalist
Paddy and Nicko - Salsa Dancing duo
Puddles Pity Party - Singer
Quick Style - Dance Group
Ryan Niemiller - Comedian
Sandou Trio Russian Bar - Acrobats
Spencer Horsman - Escape Artist
Strauss Serpent - Contortionist
Silhouettes - Shadow Dance Group
Tyler Butler-Figueroa - Violinist
Voices of Service - Vocal Group
V.Unbeatable - Acrobatic Dance Group
Magician Shin Lim was crowned the winner of the first season - who will be champion of champions in 2020?
For now you can watch the first series of the American show on Netflix here in the UK.