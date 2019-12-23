Season 2 of America's Got Talent: The Champions - here's all you need to know.

From the full list of contestants and acts to the judges and hosts, here's your full guide to America's Got Talent: The Champions 2020.

America's Got Talent: The Champions first aired on TV in the States - and on Netflix here in the UK - earlier in 2019.

The special season featured acts from Got Talent series across the world, competing together to be crowned the ultimate champion.

Now a second season is on its way...

America's Got Talent: The Champions air date and judges

America's Got Talent: The Champions will premiere on on January 6, 2020.

There will be a shake up to the judges with Britain's Got Talent's own Alesha Dixon joining in place of Mel B.

She'll join returning judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel together with host Terry Crews.

America's Got Talent: The Champions contestants

40 contestants will appear on America's Got Talent: The Champions season 2, competing in a series of heats in a bid to get to the final.

Ahead of the start date, here's a full list of the acts on America's Got Talent All Stars in 2020 below...

Alexa Lauenburger - Dog Act

Angelina Jordan - Singer

Bars and Melody - Singing duo

Ben Blaque - Crossbow performer

Ben Hart - Magician

Boogie Storm - Stormtrooper Dance Group

Brian King Joseph - Violinist

Christian Stoinev & Percy - Hand Balancer/Dog Act

Collabro - Musical Theatre Group

Connie Talbot - Singer

Dan Naturman - Comedian

Dania Diaz - Magician

Duo Destiny - Hand-To-Hand Acrobatic Duo

Duo Transcend - Trapeze/rollerskating Duo

Eddie Williams - Strongman/Singer

Emil Rengle - Dancer

Freckled Sky Projection/Dance group

Hans - Singer/Dancer/Musician

Jack Vidgen - Singer

JJ Pantano - Comedian

Junior Creative Dance - Shadow Dance Group

Luke Islam - Singer

Marc Spelmann aka X - Magician and Mentalist

Marcelito Pomoy - Singer

Michael Grimm - Singer

Mike Yung - Singer

Miki Dark - Danger act

Moses Concas - Harmonicist

Oz Pearlman - Mentalist

Paddy and Nicko - Salsa Dancing duo

Puddles Pity Party - Singer

Quick Style - Dance Group

Ryan Niemiller - Comedian

Sandou Trio Russian Bar - Acrobats

Spencer Horsman - Escape Artist

Strauss Serpent - Contortionist

Silhouettes - Shadow Dance Group

Tyler Butler-Figueroa - Violinist

Voices of Service - Vocal Group

V.Unbeatable - Acrobatic Dance Group

Magician Shin Lim was crowned the winner of the first season - who will be champion of champions in 2020?

For now you can watch the first series of the American show on Netflix here in the UK.