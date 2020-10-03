Watch Amanda Holden perform on Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden performed on Britain's Got Talent in this evening's semi-final.

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to the stage to sing a song from her new album Songs From My Heart.

She performed Not While I'm Around from the musical Sweeney Todd.

Watch Amanda singing on Britain's Got Talent below...

Amanda, who has appeared in London's West End in musicals such as Thoroughly Modern Millie, revealed earlier last year she would be releasing an album.

She shared a picture on social media of herself signing a contract with Virgin EMI Records.

Amanda wrote at the time: "Bloody thrilled to confirm I have signed an amazing record deal with @VIRGINEMI -It has been a lifetimes dream!!!!! Just cannot wait to get started ...."

Amanda has described the record as a "dream come true", saying it will be a "properly classy, lovely album."

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Amanda also spoke about performing on Britain's Got Talent.

"I will be terrified but enjoy every second," she told the newspaper. "Going out there on my own to perform some-thing off my album is terrifying but exciting.

"I remember being thrilled for Alesha Dixon when she did it. She just embraced it and went for it. I will do exactly the same.

“When you’ve been sat judging other people, who have faced their fears and got on that stage, you need to follow in their footsteps.”

Amanda's album Songs From My Heart will be released on Friday, October 2.

It will feature a number of covers from hit musicals including I Dreamed A Dream and Over The Rainbow, which Amanda released earlier this year in support of NHS Charities Together.

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV.