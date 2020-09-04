Amanda Holden album: BGT star to release record this October

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is to drop her new album this October.

Amanda, who has appeared in London's West End in musicals such as Thoroughly Modern Millie, signed a reported £1 million record deal earlier this year.

Her album Songs From My Heart will be released on Friday, October 2.

It will feature a number of covers from hit musicals including I Dreamed A Dream and Over The Rainbow, which Amanda released earlier this year in support of NHS Charities Together.

The record also features a duet with Sheridan Smith, singing I Know Him So Well from Chess.

Ahead of the album's release, Amanda has shared new single With You which is dedicated to her stillborn son Theo, who tragically died in 2011.

Amanda told The Daily Mirror newspaper: "The last lines of this song are ‘You took my life with you, Took my world with you’ and so this is for Theo, our baby who was born sleeping and for Chris [Amanda's husband] who stayed strong when I fell apart.

"It was Chris who told me he always thought of Theo when he heard this song which floored me so it’s also his song for Theo. It’s very emotional to sing this song but I think you get chosen for experiences like that only if you are strong enough to deal with it. And it changes you.

"It is also Simon Cowell's favourite song."

Amanda's record deal followed a video of her singing The Greatest Showman song Tightrope notching up 1.5 million hits online.

The clip was posted to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband and featured the couple's two daughters.

The release of the album comes as Amanda prepares to return to Britain's Got Talent for the delayed semi-finals.

She will sit alongside Alesha Dixon and David Walliams as well as Ashley Banjo who is sitting in for Simon Cowell.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV on Saturday nights.