Here's what Britain's Got Talent's child stars look like now

A host of former child stars from Britain's Got Talent have revealed very different looks.

In a past segment on Britain's Got More Talent, Stephen Mulhern welcomed back some of the show's famous child auditionees from past series.

He then invited the judges to see if they could identify them - with a perhaps surprising 100% success rate.

One of those to appear was Ronan Parke.

Back in 2011 fresh faced teenager Ronan Park took to the Britain's Got Talent stage.

Ronan Parke then and now

Hollie Steel in 2018

His performances, which included covers of Feeling Good and Make You Feel My Love, saw him quickly become the favourite to win.

In the final Ronan missed out on the title, finishing in second place, but was still signed up by Simon Cowell.

However, like many acts from BGT and The X Factor before and after him, it took one album and less than a year to be dropped.

Now he looks like THIS and recently released brand new album, Found My Way.

Alongside Ronan on the spin-off show as Hollie Steel.

Back in 2009's Britain's Got Talent, Hollie was a stand out singer aged just 10.

However Hollie prompted a fierce debate over children on the show after breaking down in tears in the live semi finals when she forgot her words.

It didn't hold Hollie back however, going on to make the final, finishing behind Diversity and Susan Boyle.

After the show, Hollie released an album in 2010 and has continued to perform and sing on her YouTube channel.

Also on the show was drummer Kieran Gaffney.

Kieran Gaffney in 2018

Aidan Davis then and now

Appearing in 2010, Kieran took Britain's Got Talent stage by storm and made it as far as the live final where he finished third.

Completing the 'Where are they now?' line up on More Talent this evening was singer Aidan Davis.

Aidan appeared in BGT in 2009 and finished fifth in the final.

Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV.