Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions: Judges' audition dates, venues, tickets

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 audition dates and venues for the live judges' auditions have been revealed.

The Britain's Got Talent 2020 judges are expected to see Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all returning for the 14th series.

And Ant and Dec will be back as hosts fresh from their spell down under for I'm A Celebrity.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 applications took place earlier this year with producers travelling the country to host open try outs while online auditions have seen talented (and not so talented) wannabes upload their videos in a bid to show off their act in front of the judges - and live audience.

Now it's time for them to face the panel with the goal of making it into the live semi-finals in the Spring.

The Britain's Got Talent judges' auditions 2020 kick off next month (January) in London before travelling north to Manchester.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 Judges Auditions Tour Dates

London, Saturday, 18th January, The Palladium

London, Sunday, 19th January, The Palladium

London, Monday, 20th January, The Palladium

London, Wednesday, 22nd January, The Palladium

London, Thursday, 23rd January, The Palladium

Manchester, Wednesday, 5th February, The Lowry

Manchester, Thursday, 6th February, The Lowry

Manchester, Friday, 7th February, The Lowry

Manchester, Sunday, 9th February, The Lowry

Manchester, Monday, 10th February, The Lowry

As always, there will be a live crowd at every venue acting as the show's fifth judge to help the panel make their decisions and making sure the judges know when they disagree with their choices!

To be in the audience, you can get completely free tickets from Applause Store right now, but be quick!

Meanwhile if you want to audition there is STILL TIME (as we write this!), visit the BGT application website HERE on how to try out. Britain's Got Talent 2020 auditions will close on the 9 February 2020 at 23:59 GMT.

Britain's Got Talent 2020 will air on ITV in the Spring next year.