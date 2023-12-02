The Voice 2023 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from episode 5

The Voice UK continued tonight for its latest set of auditions of the new series – here are all the performances.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie are back in the turning chairs for the new series this winter.

Once more hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK is open to talented performers who will compete for a recording contract, a cash prize and a luxury holiday.

Viewers will ultimately vote for the champion of The Voice UK but first they need a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The singers belt out their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a run down of the latest round of the blind auditions…

Liam Price

34-year-old fulltime musician Liam Price from Wolverhampton opened the latest auditions, singing Stop by Sam Brown. Sadly, he failed to get any spins from the coaches.

Jolie Stevens

19-year-old Jolie Stevens from Cardiff was next up, singing Clearly by Grace VanderWaal. Her performance won Jolie a spot on Team Anne-Marie.

Matt Green

34-year-old teacher Matt Green from London rapped his way to a spot on Team Will.i.am.

Keilah Rebekah

23-year-old Keilah Rebekah from Birmingham performed You Say by Lauren Daigle at her blind audition to get spins from both Olly and Tom. Choosing between the two, Keilah joined Team Tom.

Jack Desmond

22-year-old Jack Desmond from Liverpool performed a cover of iconic piano ballad A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton to win a place on Team Olly.

Jess Hayes

25-year-old nanny and singer Jess Hayes got all four coaches to turn with her performance of Dark End Of The Street. With her full pick of the panel, Jess chose to join Team Olly.

Bob Strachan

44-year-old pastor Bob Strachan from Jedburgh performed Johnny Cash’s Folsom Prison Blues but sadly didn’t get any turns.

Zaza

30-year-old Zaza from London performed Back to Life by Soul II Soul and instantly won a place on Team Will.

Jazz Morley

33-year-old singer-songwriter Jazz Morley closed this week’s episode with a performance of Landslide by Fleetwood Mac. Jazz chose to join Team Tom after both he and Olly turned for her performance.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.