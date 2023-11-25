The Voice UK 2023 contestants: Meet the teams on this year's series

After the third round of The Voice UK 2023 auditions, here are the contestants in the teams as things stand.

This year, ITV’s The Voice UK is back for its twelfth series, continuing the journey to find the next vocal sensation.

Coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie have returned to their iconic spinning chairs, ready to discover and nurture the UK’s finest singing talents.

The competition kicks off with the blind auditions, a nerve-wracking stage where contestants perform while the coaches face away. If a coach is impressed, they’ll press their buzzer to turn around and select the artist for their team.

In cases where multiple coaches turn around, the power shifts to the performers, who then choose which team they want to join.

Here’s an update on the team formations following the latest round of blind auditions…

The Voice UK 2023 teams and contestants

Team Tom

Jerusha

27-year-old Jerusha from London was next onto the stage, singing Wish I Didn’t Miss You by Angie Stone. Will, Tom and Olly all turned for the mum with Jerusha choosing to join Team Tom.

Callum Doignie

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Callum Doignie ©ITV

28-year-old builder Callum lent his incredible voice to traitor by Olivia Rodrigo, winning a spot on Team Tom. “You have a hell of a voice,” Sir Tom declared.





Bianca White

Last to perform this evening was 35-year-old Bianca White from London who performed 90s power ballad Chains by Tina Arena. The showstopping performance got all four coaches to turn and fight for Bianca for their teams, with her choosing to join Team Tom.





AV4C

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: AV4C ©ITV

Anointed Voices For Christ, aka AV4C, a family church choir from Wolverhampto performed All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo to win a place on Team Tom.

Fatt Butcher

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fatt Butcher



32-year-old Fatt Butcher from Birmingham, a professional drag artist, performed This Woman’s Work by Kate Bush and got all four coaches to turn at the auditions. Picking which team to join, Fatt Butcher went with Team Tom.

Team Will

Laville

36-year-old venue manager Laville from London performed Perfect Ruin by Kwabs at his blind audition and got all four coaches to turn with with his incredible voice. After all coaches pitched, it was Will who won Laville for his team.





Jen and Liv

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Jen and Liv ©ITV

Duo Jen and Liv from Newcastle, who met while appearing in a Little Mix tribute band, were next up, singing Woman by Doja Cat. The pair got spins from all four coaches, with host Emma Willis standing in for Will.i.am.





Sese Foster

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sese Foster ©ITV

31-year-old Sese Foster from London was next into the spotlight, singing Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran. Will and Anne-Marie both turned for Sese, who chose to join Team Will.

Pete box

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Petebox ©ITV

Full time touring musician Petebox put his twist on Sweet Dreams. The unique beat-boxing performance won over all four coaches and saw Pete choose to join Team Will.

Team Anne-Marie

Deja Vu

Opening this weekend’s first round of blind auditions were girl group Deja Vu who performed Unholy by Kim Petras and Sam Smith. The four-piece are made up of Ellé, Sophie, Tyrece and Diza who met two years ago on social media. Their performance got all four coaches to turn, with ladies choosing ‘girl power’ and joining Team Anne-Marie.

Lil Shakz

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lil Shakz ©ITV

Penultimate to sing tonight was 18-year-old Lil Shakz from South London who rapped for the coaches, securing a spot on Team Anne-Marie. Will was left devastated for not turning when it was revealed Lil Shakz is the older brother of his former Voice Kids act Lil Shan Shan.





Chinchilla

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Chinchilla ©ITV

25-year-old Chinchilla from London was up next, putting a spin on the classic I Put a Spell on You, securing turns from Will, Anne-Marie and Olly. After the coaches made their pitches, Chinchilla opted to join Team Anne-Marie.

Gwannty

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gwannty ©ITV

29-year-old Gwannty, originally from Nigeria and now living in Bolton, performed Essence by Wizkid at his audition with Anne-Marie winning Gwannty for her team.





Nia Ekanem

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Nia Ekanem ©ITV

30-year-old head barista Nia Ekanem sang Let It Be by The Beatles winning a spot on Anne-Marie’s team after she hit her button for the Croydon-based singer and MC.

Team Olly

Hope Winter

Closing the first round of blind auditions on The Voice UK this weekend was 23-year-old singer-songwriter Hope Winter who performed Mirror by Madison Ryann Ward. The performer from Hertfordshire, now living in London, won herself a four-chair turn with her voice and chose to join Team Olly.





Stan Urban

79-year-old Stan Urban from Dundee got everyone going as he played the piano and sang Little Queenie by Chuck Berry at his blind audition. With the coaches dancing in their seats, Olly hit the buzzer to secure Stan for his team of performers in the next stage.





Sheridan Coldstream

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Sheridan Coldstream ©ITV

59-year-old Sheridan Coldstream is a vocal and confidence coach, who has gone viral on TikTok. For his blind audition, he performed Listen Before I Go by Billie Eilish to win a spot on Team Olly.





Marta Spizhenko

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Marta Spizhenko ©ITV

At her audition, 33-year-old mum of two Marta Spizhenko shared her moving story of fleeing Ukraine for Rochdale. Her performance of Not About Angels by Birdy won Marta a place on Team Olly.

The Voice UK 2023 continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.