What time is The Voice on tonight? TV schedule

Here’s when the The Voice UK is on tonight as the show returns for its brand new series on ITV1

Anne-Marie, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs are back in the spinning red chairs for the twelfth series of the show.

What time is The Voice UK on tonight?

The latest episode of The Voice airs tonight at 7:55PM on ITV1. It is the fifth and eight episodes.

Tonight sees more blind auditions as the latest contestants sing to impress the coaches.

You can also watch online via ITVX where past episodes are available on catch up.

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX Pictured: Olly Murs

The Voice UK live shows

Acts that win a place at the auditions will make it through to the callbacks where ten will become three. They will compete in the grand final.

The Voice final will air in December but there are no live shows this year. Instead, the entire series is pre-recorded.

The winner will be decided by the studio audience and fan vote.

As for the prize, this year’s winner of The Voice UK will take home a recording deal, £50,000 in cash and a luxury holiday.

What to expect from the new series

The latest series of The Voice UK welcomes a big change as groups are now auditioning alongside soloists, duos and trios.

The Voice UK: SR7: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Ashatones ©ITV

Will.i.am said of the change: “The dynamics have changed because of groups. It now reflects real life, in real life it’s not just a good singer versus a good singer. It’s a good singer vs a poet vs a rapper vs a group vs a duo vs a guitarist vs instrumentalist.

“Music is the entire imagination of folks that are passionate about making sense out of noise. So now that we have groups in the mix, it’s more reflective of real life.”

Olly agreed: “It’s been so cool, we all had a group this year and it adds another dynamic to the show. Some people are better in groups than they are as a solo artist, other shows have been able to unearth big bands, maybe it’s time for The Voice to unearth the next big group.

“It’s been wicked to see dancing, rapping, singing and harmonies – when there’s more people on stage it can go in any direction, it’s quite exciting!”

Meanwhile Sir Tom Jones says the competition has never been tougher.

“I think we’ve had some of the best singers we’ve ever had,” he said.

Meanwhile host Emma Willis says of the new series: “[Viewers] can expect, as always, amazing talent and lots of fun from the coaches. They are so good together those four, they just gel brilliantly and there are some really lovely relationships.

“There’s a surprise involving me as well that I don’t want to spoil, but I had loads of fun! There are also some surprising choices when the competition gets further down the line. I always think I can guess who they are going to choose but that just wasn’t the case this series.”

The Voice UK airs on ITV1 and ITVX.