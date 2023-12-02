The prize for The Voice UK winner has been revealed as the new series comes to ITV.

The quest to unearth the next singing sensation returned this autumn.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am reclaimed their roles as superstar coaches, gracing the iconic chairs that have become synonymous with television excellence.

Returning with her trademark charm, beloved television presenter Emma Willis resumes her role as the host, overseeing all the captivating action.

What is The Voice UK prize?

For 2023, the winner of The Voice UK will not only secure a prestigious recording contract with Universal Records but also walk away with a substantial £50,000 cash prize and the luxury of a well-deserved holiday.

Emma Willis currently hosts The Voice UK on ITV

The stakes have never been higher as the search for the next vocal sensation reaches new heights.

This year has seen historic first for The Voice, this season welcomes groups to audition, expanding the competition’s horizons and potential.

In the blind auditions, aspiring talents graced the stage, vying for the coveted title of this series’ champion.

Host Emma said: “It’s always nice to add something you’ve never done before. There are loads of groups out there who’ve never had the chance to come and audition and now they can. We’ve had some great groups but for me there was an absolute corker of a group, they had the whole package – it was like watching Little Mix.”

For Olly it will be his last series.

“I feel so proud of this show,” he said. “When I started I never imagined I would be here for 6 or 7 years. I’m sad to be leaving but so happy to have been a part of the show. I’m hoping this series will be the best one yet!”

Meanwhile Will.i.am, the only coach to have appeared on every series so far, revealed: “The level of talent is a little bit more electric than last year because of the groups. Groups can join the show now. I think it’s upped the ante a little bit.”

The Voice UK airs Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.