Auditions for The Voice UK 2024 are here – here’s how to apply online for the next series.

The Voice UK will be back in 2024 and the search is already on for the next vocal sensation.

While the next series is coming soon to ITV1, the talent contest has already been confirmed to return to TV for a new season next year.

The Voice UK: SR6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Olly Murs, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and will.i.am.

Hopefuls looking for a shot at the title can now make their dream a reality as the nationwide search to find the next singing super star has begun.

Apply for The Voice UK 2024

Solo artists, duos, trios and groups who are over the age of 16 from 23 February 2024 and think they have what it takes to get those big red chairs turning can apply here: www.itv.com.

The current closing date for online applications is Monday, 16 October 2023.

Those who sing will be considered for The Voice UK in 2024, facing the backs of coaches in the blind auditions.

It’s not yet been confirmed if this year’s coaches – Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie – will be back for what will be the eleventh series.

The Voice UK is a captivating reality singing competition that showcases exceptional vocal talents from across the country.

With a unique blind audition format, renowned coaches are seated with their backs turned, selecting contestants based solely on the power of their voices. As the competition progresses, the chosen singers undergo training and guidance from their coaches, culminating in exhilarating live performances.

Alongside the main show, spin-off series The Voice Kids recently aired its latest series.

The coaches line up saw Ronan Keating joining Pixie Lott, wIll.i.am and Danny Jones.