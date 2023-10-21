Big Brother's Kerry thinks she knows why the audience want her out

Big Brother housemate Kerry has blamed chants from the audience on her support for Henry.

Last night saw the latest live eviction as Henry and Zach both faced the public vote.

It was Zach who was voted off, however the audience seemed more interested in making Kerry aware they would’ve preferred her up for eviction.

As AJ Odudu and Will Best spoke live to the house, those in the crowd chanted very clearly ‘GET KERRY OUT’.

The chants were heard by the housemates, and Kerry believed she knew why her name was called.

Speaking following the eviction, Kerry told the others that she thought the boos came from Zak fans who were unhappy she wanted Henry to stay.

“I never really gelled with Zak…. Zak used to get on my nerves a bit and I don’t get in the Diary Room and not speak,” Kerry said. “I’ve been very honest and team Henry and that’s why I got booed.”

She added: “Don’t worry, I’m tough.”

Jordan reassured: “It’s just a week by week thing isn’t it? Next week they might be shouting ‘Kerry, Kerry, Kerry!’”

Kerry went on to say that she wouldn’t let the chants stop her from having an opinion in the house.

The other housemates were also quick to discuss the boos.

In a private conversation with Matty and Trish, Yinrun admitted she wasn’t shocked by the boos and chants for Kerry.

“I didn’t get connected to Kerry since day one,” she said, revealing Kerry was one of the housemates she felt had been ignoring her.

Big Brother 2023 continues Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX

The next round of nominations takes place on Tuesday ahead of the third eviction on Friday.

For now, you can catch up with the latest house action tonight at 9PM with live feed from the house on ITV.