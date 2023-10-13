Here’s a full run down of who nominated who on Big Brother 2023 this week.

Sixteen brand new housemates entered the new Big Brother house in October for the first series of the iconic reality show in five years.

As ever, each week they’ll head to the Diary Room to nominate their fellow housemates for eviction.

The two or more housemates with the most votes will face the public vote via the Big Brother app – as ever, who goes, you decide!

Who nominated who – week one

In the first week, Farida and Kerry were nominated after all sixteen housemates were asked to give one nomination. As Olivia won immunity in a launch night task, she could not be nominated.

First up, Chanelle nominated Kerry.

Second to vote, Hallie nominated Farida.

Next, Henry nominated Farida.

Matty nominated Kerry.

Trish was next and nominated Paul.

Zak‘s first nomination of the series was Henry.

Yinrun nominated Kerry.

Jordan was next and nominated Paul.

Dylan, Paul and Olivia all nominated Farida.

Noky nominated Kerry.

Tom nominated Farida.

Farida then had her turn in the diary room, nominating Kerry.

Jenkin was the penultimate housemate to nominate, voting for Farida.

Lastly, Kerry nominated Farida.

Therefore, Kerry received 5 nominations and Farida received 8 nominations and so faced eviction.

Additionally, Paul received two nominations and Henry the one nomination.

Who goes will be revealed in Friday night’s live show, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

Big Brother airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday – Friday nights.

Alongside the nightly highlights show, each evening will see AJ and Will host spin-off Big Brother: Late & Live before live streaming direct from the house is available on ITVX.