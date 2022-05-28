There's a new favourite to win Britain's Got Talent ahead of the live semi-final show.

Busker Maxwell Thorpe has become the new favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent after stunning the judges during his audition last weekend.

The 32-year-old from Sheffield performed a powerful rendition of operatic song Caruso which earned him not only a standing ovation, but a place at the top of the betting to win the title.

Bookmakers BoyleSports introduced the singer at 6/1, but within a few hours it was clear that punters were crazy about him and now he is the new favourite at 10/3 in the betting.

Another act that is attracting support is ventriloquist Jamie Leahey. Jamie and Chuck had the audience and judges in stitches with their jokes, before having them up on their feet with his sing-song, which has seen him clipped into 16/1 from 20/1.

Acrobatic group The Freaks have drifted slightly out to 6/1 from 5/1, while singer-songwriter Loren Allred has also been eased out to 13/2 from 9/2.

Her fellow golden buzzer acts Axel Blake and Keiichi Iwasaki are 16/1 and 14/1 respectively.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have a new favourite in our Britain’s Got Talent betting with busker Maxwell Thorpe shooting to the top of the market.

"We had to cut the powerful singer into 10/3 from 6/1 meaning he now leads the way ahead of Tom Ball and Born to Perform who are both 7/2.”

Britain's Got Talent 2022 favourites

10-3 - Maxwell Thorpe

7-2 - Tom Ball

7-2 - Born to Perform

6 - The Freaks

13-2 - Loren Allred

11 - Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday night with its final audition episode.

The live semi-finals take place next week with eight acts each evening competing for the public vote.

Each night two acts will make it through to the live final where a £250,000 cash prize and spot on the Royal Variety Performance are up for grabs for the winner.

You can catch up on latest episodes online now via the ITV Hub.