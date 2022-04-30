Britain's Got Talent 2022 favourites to win revealed

Here's a run down of the early favourites to win Britain's Got Talent 2022.

We're three episodes into the new series with a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and £250,000 cash prize on offer for the winner.

As it stands, dance group Born to Perform and singers Tom Ball and Loren Allred are the ones to watch.

Singer-songwriter Loren Allred is being backed to win the new series of Britain’s Got Talent after judge Amanda Holden rewarded the 32-year-old with the first golden buzzer.

The talented musician from Brooklyn, USA earned the first golden buzzer of the series after singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman. Loren originally performed the song in the movie itself, providing the singing voice for Jenny Lind with actress Rebecca Ferguson appearing as the character on screen.

Bookmakers BoyleSports now make Allred a 9/2 chance to be crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent after those odds were cut from 10/1.

Simon Cowell gave his golden buzzer to comedian Axel Blake with his chances now backed into 16/1 from 20/1.

Born to Perform earned the golden buzzer from judge David Walliams and the dance group are the favourites to win the title after they performed a high energy routine to Hairspray hit You Can't Stop The Beat. The performance received an incredible reaction from the judges and the audience with their odds already clipped into 5/2 after they were chalked up as 3/1 favourites.

23-year-old singer Tom Ball is 4/1 from 5/1 second favourite after he impressed with a rendition of Sam Smith’s Oscar-winning single Writing’s On The Wall.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "The new series of Britain’s Got Talent has already seen several potential winners and singer-songwriter Loren Allred is very popular at 9/2 from 10/1 after earning the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden.

"But it’s all about Born to Perform who are 5/2 from 3/1 favourites, although we expect plenty more changes as more acts take to the stage.”

Britain's Got Talent 2022 airs Saturday nights on ITV.