Celebrity Karaoke Club, Secret Crush, Apocalypse Wow & more return to ITV2

ITV2 has announced new series of six of its biggest shows.

The Emily Atack Show, Celebrity Karaoke Club, Apocalypse Wow, Celebrity Juice, Shopping with Keith Lemon and Secret Crush will all be returning to the channel.

Celebrity Juice will be back for 10 new episodes, once again featuring Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack as team captains.

Advertisements

Emily will also return to front a third series of The Emily Atack Show, unleashing her own uniquely personal comedy and treating viewers to even more uncanny impressions, mischievous sketches and comedic skits.

And in Shopping With Keith Lemon, a whole new set of celebrities will be spending some quality time with Keith Lemon, unearthing some fascinating insights into the lives of some of the most recognisable faces.

A third series of Celebrity Karaoke Club will see a new batch of celebrities competing to be named the next ultimate karaoke star, following in the footsteps of Scarlett Moffatt and AJ Odudu.

Back for its second series, each episode of Apocalypse Wow sees a team of celebrities enter the Torturedome in a bid to defeat the terrifying superhuman bosses in a series of devious challenges.

Finally, mystery dating series Secret Crush will be back for a second outing. Presented by Verona Rose, singletons confess their true feelings to their unknowing crushes - but how will they react and will the surprising admissions lead to true love?

The six shows will join Love Island in ITV2's 2022 schedule, direct from a brand new villa in Mallorca with applications currently open.

Advertisements

Paul Mortimer, Content Director, On Demand & Acquisitions for ITV said: "Once again ITV2 viewers can look forward to an enticing line up of comedy and entertainment in 2022 - if it’s hilarity, absurdity and non stop thrills and spills you’re looking for, our exciting schedule is the place to find it.

"And of course with Love Island back in the Summer, we’ve a busy year ahead on ITV2 and ITV Hub."