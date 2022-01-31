Love Island 2022 set to be filmed in new villa as part of show shake up

Love Island is set to undergo a major makeover for its 2022 series.

The show is said to be looking for a brand new villa to host this year's singletons.

Advertisements

Love Island has filmed at its current villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Majorca since 2017.

The Sun reports that the new villa will likely still be on the Spanish island.

A source shared with the newspaper: "They’re considering a range of options, but want to stay on the island which has provided the perfect sunny backdrop for the show.

"Bosses are conscious of the fact that this is also an opportunity to consider all the new elements they could introduce to enhance the show even further.

"For fans of Love Island this is huge news and they’ll be eager to see what the new villa looks like and how much it could change the show."

The new series of Love Island is expected to begin on ITV2 as usual in the summer with applications open now.

Advertisements

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

"If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

On the show Islanders must do their utmost to couple up, date and flirt in a bid to not being dumped the Island.

With every new day comes new challenges including bombshell new arrivals.

Expect to see lots of drama when it comes to weekly recouplings as the truth behind the couples is unveiled - be ready for unexpected recouplings, dramatic departures and shock splits.

Advertisements

At the end of it all one pairing triumph as Love Island champions, with a cash prize of £50,000 up for grabs for the winners.

Catch up on past series of the show online on ITVHub here.