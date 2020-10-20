Secret Crush: ITV2 announce new dramatic dating show

ITV2 has unveiled a brand new dating show called Secret Crush.

The new series will see singletons who’ve been harbouring feelings from afar finally reveal their hidden passion to their unknowing crush.

ITV explain: "Whether they’ve been secretly dreaming of dating their best friend, colleague or gym buddy, it’s time for the lovelorn to publicly admit the desires they’ve been keeping bottled up.

"But will their affections be reciprocated? Is love going to blossom? Or should their secret crush have actually stayed secret? For the four hopefuls in each episode, it’s time to find out."

Admirers will secretly invite their crush to join them to reveal their feelings on camera. Aware someone in their life secretly likes them, the other person won’t find out who it is until the moment they walk into the date.

"Honest revelations, shocked faces, tears of relief, and potential new relationships could all be in store," ITV tease.

Executive Producer Tom O'Brien of programme makers Naked Television said: “We can't wait to get producing Secret Crush for the team at ITV2. It's full of heart-in-your-hands confessions, humour, and unbelievable stories, all to the flutter of cupid's tiny wings.”

ITV's Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, Paul Mortimer added: "ITV2’s audience will hopefully be enthralled by this wonderful format that propels potential relationships to a must-watch crunch point.

"As stories unfold and viewers eavesdrop on heart-felt conversations, they’ll witness laughter (and maybe some tears) but, crucially, the blossoming of new love in each episode.”

Casting for the series is currently underway. To apply, applicants need to email [email protected]