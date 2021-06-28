You can apply now to appear on ITV2's Love Island 2021 this summer for series 7.

And as long as you're 18 or over and single, there are pretty much no rules.

The sexy reality show is back on TV this summer after a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after. But mainly the money.

Although the show is already on air, there's still time to apply to join the line up.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

Applications for Series 7 of Love Island in 2021 are open now at ITV website here.

Applications close Friday 16th July 2021.

Love Island sees a group of single people hoping to find a perfect match. They must try their best to date, flirt and couple up in hope of avoid getting dumped out of the villa.

Every new episode promises new challenges including bombshell singles. Expect dramatic revelations when the truth behind the couples is out in the open - prepare for shock break ups, dramatic departures and surprise recouplings.

The show will conclude as one couple are named Love Island champions 2021 - enjoying a cash prize.

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

And on Sunday nights, Laura Whitmore hosts spin-off show Aftersun, catching up with Islanders as they leave the villa and sharing unseen footage.