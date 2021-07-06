Celebrity Karaoke Club 2021 cast of contestants and results so far

ITV2 singing competition Celebrity Karaoke Club is back for 2021 - here's all you need to know.

The unique music show sees a line up of famous faces going head to head in a special karaoke competition, taking part in a number of both solo performances and group battles.

They will have to impress are their fellow competitors as every celebrity karaoke singer is also a karaoke judge. At the end of each episode, each of the stars will private vote for their favourite and least favourite contestant.

The two celebs who gave the two lowest ranked performances go forward to a sing-off and the other contestants will vote for which one to eliminate each week. In the final, the celebs will each vote for their winner.

Celebrity Karaoke Club line up and results so far

Here's a recap of all the results from the show so far...

Singer and West End star Amelia Lily

Ibiza Weekender's Jordan Davies

TV presenter AJ Odudu

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood

Big Brother legend Brian Dowling

Comedian Darren Harriott

The Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley

Made in Chelsea’s Mark Francis Vandelli

TV & radio presenter Yasmin Evans

Comedian Suzi Ruffell

Blazin’ Squad’s Marcel Somerville

Radio DJ and Dancing on Ice champion Sonny Jay - ELIMINATED EPISODE 2

Social media superstars Max & Harvey - ELIMINATED EPISODE 1

Meanwhile, in between the rounds the stars can grab a cocktail at the bar or have a good old gossip about their rivals in the toilets, because when the singing stops, the competition really begins.

Can the stars form alliances with their fellow competitors and let popularity propel them to victory? Or will they rely on their performance to steal the top spot?

When to watch Celebrity Karaoke Club on TV and online

Celebrity Karaoke Club started at 10PM on Monday, 5 July on ITV2.

Episodes will air nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub throughout the week for six nights, concluding on Saturday, 10 July.

You'll able to watch both on TV on ITV2 and online and catch up via the ITV Hub.