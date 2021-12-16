Celebrity Juice and Shopping With Keith Lemon to return to ITV2 for new series

ITV2 has announced that Keith Lemon will return to the channel next year with two new series.

Celebrity Juice and Shopping With Keith Lemon will both be back with new episodes in 2022.

Celebrity Juice will welcome the return of team captains Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack as the new series promises even more of the unexpected, with 10 episodes to be scheduled.

The most recent series, which ITV say consistently ranked number one multichannel show in the slot for 16-34s, saw celebrities such as Jordan North, Shirley Ballas, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Big Narstie and Nick Grimshaw carry out ludicrous challenges in a bid to win points for their team.

Meanwhile Shopping With Keith Lemon will make a comeback with eight new episodes.

Now in its third series, a whole new set of celebrities will be spending some quality time with Keith Lemon, unearthing some fascinating insights into the lives of some of the most recognisable faces.

Last series’ celebrities interviewed included Caitlyn Jenner, Emma Bunton, Gemma Collins and Gino D’Acampo.

Keith Lemon said: "It feels like ages since I’ve sat in the Juice seat.

"There’s a Christmas Special, then finally we’re back for series 26! Hurrraaah! Hopefully with an audience! Can’t wait! Still the best job ever! Best get meself a new hat!"

Jonno Richards, Managing Director of production company Talkback who make both shows, added: "It’s fantastic that Celebrity Juice and Shopping are both coming to back to ITV2 in 2022.

"Keith, Laura and Emily can’t wait to cause more mayhem on Juice and Shopping promises to have more revelations and laughs than ever before."

Paul Mortimer, Content Director, On Demand & Acquisitions at ITV added: "Keith always brings his own brand of ‘expect the unexpected’ to ITV2, so it’s wonderful to welcome him back with new series of both Juice and Shopping in 2022."

Filming for both shows starts early next year.

For now, a Christmas special of Celebrity Juice which airs tonight (Thursday, 16 December) at 10PM on ITV2.