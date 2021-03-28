The Emily Atack Show to return to ITV2 for second series

Emily Atack is to return to ITV2 with a second series of her comedy stand up sketch show.

After a first outing in 2020 a new series is on its way.

ITV share today: "The Emily Atack Show saw TV’s funny girl unleash her own uniquely personal comedy and mischievous sketches and skits about life as a young woman winning legions of young fans and achieving the biggest audience for a female lead stand up show in 2020.

"Following on from the success of her debut series, Emily will be bringing more of her loveable and unfiltered self to her infectiously funny and relatable comedy. Fans will also be treated to a host of new impressions. Last series saw her impersonate TV favourite Holly Willoughby, funny man Keith Lemon, Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon and the iconic G.C."

The new six-part series series will air later this year on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

Each episode will cover a variety of themes close to Emily’s heart. The first series featured topics including Dating, Going Out, Friends, Family, Image and Growing Up.

Emily Atack said: “I had the best time making and filming this series. It was the stuff of dreams and I am ecstatic to get to do it again. I have so many more sketches and impressions that I can’t wait to share with the viewers, my family on the other hand may want to cover their ears (again).

"If they thought the last series was bum clenchingly raucous, wait until they see this series. It’s going to be a hoot.”

Head of ITV's Digital Channels, Paul Mortimer added: "Emily is an exceptional talent whose versatility as a comedy actress and hilariously self-deprecating sense of humour resonated with our viewers. We are delighted to be bringing a brand-new series to ITV2.”

Executive Producer for Monkey, Andy Charles Smith commented: “We’re beyond thrilled to make another run of The Emily Atack Show. Working with Emily is a total joy, and a laugh a minute. We can’t wait to get back in a room with her and our brilliant writers to see what she’ll surprise, delight and shock us with next!”

