Strictly Come Dancing 2021 'could feature TWO same-sex couples'

Strictly Come Dancing's upcoming run may see two same sex pairings, it's been reported.

It follows boxer Nicola Adams and Strictly professional Katya Jones becoming the show's first same sex pairing last series.

It was previously reported Strictly bosses were looking to sign a high profile male celebrity to dance with another man.

Those rumoured included Westlife singer Mark Feehily, who was rumoured for the show previously.

Now The Sun newspaper claims that bosses could be lining up a second pairing.

A source claimed: "Bosses are still looking at all the options but given the positive feedback from last year, they're seriously considering having two same-sex couples, one male and one female.

"The show has to move forward and viewers loved last year's series."

The BBC didn't comment on the reports with no names yet confirmed for the 2021 line up.

The rumours come after the BBC responded to complaints about Nicola and Katya's pairing on last year's show.

While the vast majority showed their support a small minority felt the need to write to the BBC to object.

The BBC revealed it had received complaints about "blatant projection of homosexuality" on last year's series.

The channel dismissed the objections, ruling them as "not upheld" in its complaints report.

Responding, the BBC said: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

"We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

"Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate.

"The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine."

Strictly Come Dancing will air on BBC One in the autumn.

Picture credit: BBC