Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly hoping for an all-male celebrity pairing on this year's show.

It follows boxer Nicola Adams and Strictly professional Katya Jones becoming the show's first same sex pairing last series.

The Sun newspaper reports that show bookers are looking for potential celebrities to form an all male partnership for 2021.

Those rumoured include Westlife singer Mark Feehily, who was rumoured for the show previously.

A source told the tabloid: "Strictly bosses are keen to keep the momentum going after their historical all-female pairing last year.

"They want to be as progressive and inclusive as possible and think it would be great to include a same-sex male couple."

Strictly pros have previously welcomed the move, with Giovanni Pernice saying recently: "If the production people come to me and said, 'listen Giovanni we'd love you to be partnered with a man', I'd say 'yes'.

"I am more than ready to be partnered with a man. It would give me a chance to challenge myself with new routines, you have to think more about it. I love challenging myself."

Meanwhile other rumoured names for Strictly currently include fitness guru Joe Wicks and TV personality Stacey Solomon.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing starts in the autumn on BBC One.

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Shirley Ballas will return as judges but Bruno could be forced to appear virtually once more.

Craig said last week: "Of course we want him back. If he can’t come back then he’ll do what he did last time, you know due to restrictions, and just do lives and crosses and feeds to the studio which was great fun as it was anyway.

"I’m really looking forward to it. I think the BBC did an amazing job and have protocols in place for absolutely every single situation, so you will get Strictly and a much fuller version this year.

"Obviously last year they had to isolate in time, so we had to start a month later, they’re planning on doing the full version this year.”

The line up for Strictly is typically confirmed from August.

Picture: BBC