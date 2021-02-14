Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice says he'd love to dance with Piers Morgan on the show.

After last year saw Strictly's first same-sex pairing, Giovanni has revealed he's up for partnering with a man on the 2021's series.

Giovanni told the Daily Mirror he wanted to "challenge myself with new routines" - and already has a celebrity in mind

He told the newspaper: "It's not down to me, if the production people come to me and said, 'listen Giovanni we'd love you to be partnered with a man', I'd say 'yes'.

"I am more than ready to be partnered with a man. It would give me a chance to challenge myself with new routines, you have to think more about it. I love challenging myself."

As for who Giovanni could dance with, his former celebrity partner Ranvir Singh suggested her Good Morning Britain co-star Piers Morgan.

Giovanni said: "I think Piers is a fantastic person. I really respect him. I would love to see him on the dancefloor."

It's not the first time that Giovanni has spoke about dancing with Piers, saying previously he would 'destroy Pier's confidence'.

Giovanni explained: "I would love to dance with him, sexy Piers. I would love to get down with him on the dance floor and see what he’s really made of.

“I would destroy his confidence in a week. In a week we will realise ‘Who’s this man? What is that? Is it really Piers?’”

Somehow we can't imagine Piers saying yes to Strictly - but stranger things have happened!

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will launch in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas will be back on the panel - but Bruno could have to appear via video link again

Picture: BBC/ITV