Netflix unveils first look at new series The Decameron

Netflix has given audiences a first glimpse of its upcoming series The Decameron, set to be released in July 2024.

Advertisements

This new soapy period dramedy delves into the complexities of class systems, power struggles, and survival during a pandemic era.

Set against the backdrop of the Black Death in 1348 Florence, The Decameron follows a group of nobles and their servants who retreat to a grand villa in the Italian countryside to escape the plague.

Decameron. (L to R) Karan Gill as Panfilo, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia, Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro and Tony Hale as Sirisco in Episode 108 of Decameron. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

What begins as a wine-soaked escapade quickly spirals into a desperate fight for survival as societal norms begin to crumble.

The ensemble cast features Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer, and Tanya Reynolds, promising dynamic performances across its eight episodes.

Decameron. (L to R) Zosia Mamet as Pampinea and Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia in Episode 102 of Decameron. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

Decameron. (L to R) Leila Farzad as Stratilia, Douggie

McMeekin as Tindaro, Zosia Mamet as Pampinea, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Misia and Tony Hale as Sirisco in Episode 105 of Decameron. Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix © 2024

Created by Kathleen Jordan, known for her work on Teenage Bounty Hunters and American Princess, and with episodes directed by Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story), Andrew DeYoung, and Anya Adams, the series promises a compelling blend of drama and dark humour.