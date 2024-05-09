Alison Hammond has hit back at critics since she took over as the host of ITV’s For the Love of Dogs.

Advertisements

Alison took charge of the long-running series from the beloved late Paul O’Grady earlier this year.

Some viewers have recently voiced concerns over her apparent discomfort around dogs, suggesting it makes her a mismatch for the show.

Fans expressed their disappointment on social media, with one viewer remarking: “I like Alison but there’s no way she should be on For the Love of Dogs, reading off a script, scared to even stroke the dogs! Gone from being a loving program to something I can’t even watch anymore.”

Another viewer commented: “Alison Hammond frighten to touch the dogs sorry cannot watch it switched off.”

Despite the backlash, Alison has robustly defended her involvement with the show.

Advertisements

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, she addressed the criticism head-on: “I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved, and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love Of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?’

“It’s like saying: ‘How can you love children when you haven’t got kids?’ It’s such a flawed argument for me, and all I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it.’

“That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it’.”

Alison continued to express her commitment to the show despite the negative feedback, sharing: “Trolls will be trolls and I’ll still do what I do best, which is TV presenting and you’ll see for yourself, I think it’s authentic and I loved doing it.

Advertisements

“Trolls are trolls, it says more about them than it does me, really. I would never troll anybody, even if I thought it, I wouldn’t go online and put it down.”

For the Love of Dogs currently airs Tuesdays on ITV1.