Alison Hammond to replace Paul O’Grady as host of For The Love Of Dogs

Alison Hammond will present a new series of For The Love Of Dogs on ITV, it has been officially confirmed.

The show, which has been a staple at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home since its inception in 2012, was previously hosted by the late Paul O’Grady until his passing last year.

Following a hiatus of five months since its last episode, speculation about the show’s new host has been rife. High-profile names such as Stephen Mulhern, Ricky Gervais, and Amanda Holden have been considered.

However, ITV has now confirmed that Alison Hammond will front the show.

Alison is set to visit Battersea Dogs & Cats Home to assist with the animals seeking new homes, in the wake of the beloved presenter Paul O’Grady’s passing last spring.

As the number of abandoned and stray dogs requiring attention reaches an all-time high, this six-part series will narrate the journeys of some of the newest residents at Battersea.

Alison will join forces with the skilled staff and volunteers at Battersea, dedicating her efforts to care for the animals and prepare them for their prospective new owners.

Alison said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”

Peter Laurie, Battersea Chief Executive, added:: “Everyone at Battersea is excited to embark upon a brand-new series of For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond. Over the last twelve years, For the Love of Dogs has shared with viewers the love and expert care Battersea dedicates to all the animals that need our help.

“Alongside our beloved Ambassador, the late, great Paul O’Grady, we’ve enjoyed showing how much joy rescue animals can give, and we’re pleased we can continue to shine a light on the work our charity undertakes every day to improve the lives of dogs and cats.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Alison to Battersea and introducing her to the incredible animals in our care as we help them on their journey to finding loving, new homes.”

Alison’s rise to fame began two decades ago with her appearance on the third series of Big Brother. She quickly transitioned to a presenting role on This Morning and later became a regular Friday host alongside Dermot O’Leary in 2020.